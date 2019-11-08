Charles County residents pay the highest Maryland real property tax rate (1.205), second only to Baltimore City with 2.24. And with a diverse population come diverse needs to boost economic development and improve the overall standard of living for everyone. Previous and probably current administrations, will boast about not raising our real property tax rate but what they have failed and/or rarely addressed is why they will not lower the real property tax rate, and how is an AAA bond rating going to immediately put money back into our pockets? Bluntly put, as our property tax assessments go up so does the real property tax amount we pay each year which equates to more revenue for the county to use for unsubstantiated and very little community-data driven supported projects.
In addition, as each county government or quasi-government agency submits their yearly budget request, truth be told, little to none will request a decrease or would welcome a decrease. What this ultimately means is that new homes are a necessary evil to offset the sad and dismal economic development that is not creating and/or bringing in jobs to lower our real property tax rate which could ultimately force future administrations to raise the real property tax rate of all Charles County residents.
For every new retail or business that goes up, one comes down – and we haven’t change much. Charles County lacks the basic amenities and puts more regulatory demands on businesses unlike Baltimore City, Harford County, Howard and Montgomery counties, or our neighboring Prince George’s County. So we have to ask ourselves a very fundamental question: Where will the funds come from outside of our property taxes?
Hence, I have just completed an informal survey via Facebook dealing with economic development. I put the survey on multiple Charles County-based Facebook groups with multiple personalities, political affiliations, races/ethnic backgrounds, and basically anyone who wanted to complete it.
Infrastructure was purposely left off and surprisingly not added on by any pollster. However, I feel infrastructure projects are a big piece of the puzzle if Charles County is to grow, but for those that are against growth then there is no need to invest in new infrastructure but rather focus on repairing/replacing the old. Something to think about.
• 32% – federal government agencies/contractors.
• 20% – live music/entertainment district.
• 14.8% – sport complex and/or outside basketball-skateboard courts.
• 8.5% – modernized mall.
• 6.3% – wharf/boardwalk.
• 4.7% – nothing, Charles County needs to keep taxes low because nothing can make this bad situation better.
• 3.9% – add more pedestrian sidewalks.
• 3.9% – super Walmart.
• 2.3% – upgrade county fairgrounds.
• 2% – casino.
• 0.8% – vote all our present commissioners out of office.
• 0.8% – regional airport.