Thank you to everyone who voted for the Catherine Foundation Pregnancy Resource Center as your favorite nonprofit in the 2019 Maryland Independent reader survey. To rank No. 2 speaks volumes about the quality of services the team delivers and the generosity of its donors.
The Catherine Foundation has provided medical and social services for women in Charles County for 36 years at no cost to a client or taxpayer. It is privately funded through charitable donations of money, goods and talent from local individuals, businesses and churches. It receives zero taxpayer dollars from the federal government or the state of Maryland.
The Catherine Foundation would like to expand its medical care and educational workshops in 2020 to better serve women dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Please keep this in mind when choosing a local charity to support. Your name would be a welcome addition to our list of Hometown Heroes.
Janet Beck, Waldorf
The writer is a Catherine Foundation outreach director and center manager in La Plata.