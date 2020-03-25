Thank you to all the caregivers in the health care industry

I want to reach out and thank all of the caregivers in the health care industry, friends and family included. My son, Quinton Dillard, recently had major surgery at the world renown Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
The care was excellent. Every medical facility is not a world class organization — some simply don’t have the resources and are run by large corporations beholden to shareholders, but they can and do provide good care.
Doctors and nurses usually get most of the accolades, but there are other unsung hero’s, the supporting cast who deserve a little praise and recognition — the technicians, orderlies, administrators, social workers, food preparers and many others who work behind the scenes to help make the system work.
Most caregivers are passionate about their roles. Be kind to them because there jobs may not be that glamorous, but is essential to successful outcomes.
Every now and then you’ll run into a prude that just rubbed you the wrong way. Every organization has them and the good organizations know how weed them out because they are not good for business.
Discharging from a hospital to a subacute facility can be a shock. The level of care is different, because the level of care required is different. Don’t get bent out of shape. Assess the situation and adapt, but most importantly, get involved with your love one’s care. It’s best for all involved — the staff providing care, the person receiving the care, and you, the person advocating and monitoring the care. Remember “team work makes the dream work.”
My son was discharged to Genesis Inc. in Waldorf. It was eventful at first, but once everyone focused on what was best for him excellent care was provided and wheels started rolling.
I would personally like to highlight a few individuals. A spunky lady named Ms. Deborah Tanner, an evening supervisor. Ms. Deb, as they call her, took the time to listen to me and genuinely understood what I wanted and needed concerning my son’s care, while multitasking all at the same time. She could have blown me off, but she didn’t. Ms. Courtney Veneziani, the center’s executive director, listened too, because there was a compelling story to tell about Quinton. Last but not least, Ms. Fomban and Ms. Kaytee Sekel. The two ladies provided us with some of the best training from administering injections, changing and cleaning dressings, and how to clean a patient from head to toe.
Your assigned social worker is the key person involved in the discharge process from a medical facility. Get with them and share your home needs concerning in-home assistance and durable medical equipment. Thank you, Ms. Brandi Green.
One last note. As the primary caregiver, don’t burn yourself out. Establish trust with your chosen medical facility and help them do what they do best. Care for yourself, too. Get the required rest and nutrition to keep you operating optimally.
For all those concerned about both the patient and the primary caregiver, offer up concrete support and not just a “let me know if you need any help.” A more effective gesture is offering a “hey can I bring a meal by, or “can I run an errand for you.” Donating a block of your time to give the caregiver a needed break to restore themselves is a godsend. Some of us are not comfortable asking for help!
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I’m Quinton Dillard, and I approve this message.
Kevin Dillard, Waldorf