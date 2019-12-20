On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 26, the John Lancaster and W. Cecil Short Charity Foundation held its third annual Cancer Survivor Masquerade Ball at Middleton Hall Event Center in Waldorf.
Attended by more than 300 guests, the evening’s honorees included five courageous women who have fought and overcome breast cancer: Deborah Patrick, Nyema Taylor, Alexis Henson, Michelle Decanay and Batesha Bouler,
Kaleth O. Wright, chief master sergeant of the United States Air Force, gave the evening’s keynote address, giving words of encouragement, comfort and inspiration to overcome adversity
Thanks to attendees, sponsors, generous donors and a silent auction, over $10,000 was raised, with the proceeds being used to support organizations that provide support and treatment for cancer patients.
While expressing her appreciation of the night, honoree Alexis Henson stated that, “I wanted to thank the entire organization for making Saturday a day I will never forget. Everything was absolutely wonderful and being amongst some amazing “warrior women” was hands down the best feeling.”
Founded in 2005, the John Lancaster and W. Cecil Short Charity Foundation has worked to improve the lives of individuals and families through education, cultural activities and scholarships/grants.
None of this happens without the support of people like you. To become a partner in this work and make a tax-exempt donation to the John Lancaster & W. Cecil Short Charity Foundation, please visit www.jlwcscharityfoundation.org.
Maurice A. Dunn, Waldorf