On behalf of the Pride of Southern Maryland planning committee, thank you genuinely for the tremendous show of support at our Pride event on June 22 in Solomons.
An estimated 500 LGBTQ+ members and their supporters came out to enjoy the festivities of the day and make their voices heard.
Our theme this year, Stonewall to Solomons — 50 Years, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riot in New York, which led to the beginning of the gay liberation movement as we know it today.
Pride is an intergenerational celebration that honors what connects us through time; our work towards liberty and equity, and our communities.
This event demonstrated what a colorful and robust community of people and families we are across all spectrums of generation, race, faith and gender. The radical act of gathering and sharing our stories and space with each other propels us forward. We are reminded by our youngest speaker, Kieran Bheemaswarroop, that we should not let our successes make us complacent. In the midst of our celebration, we take the time to recognize those who have done the work before us, as well as those that will follow in our Pride.
Nat Todd, Huntingtown