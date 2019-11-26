We the members of the Willing Helpers Society and According To The Word Church, would like to offer our thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the management and staff of the Outback Steak House, Texas Road House, Hancock Family Farms, Weis Market, Chick-fil-A, Sen. Arthur Ellis, Golden Corral, Elise Henson and the Southern Maryland Boot Scooters for your donations and for participating with us in feeding the community residents, family, friends and less fortunate at our annual Pre-Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the Willing Helpers Society Hall on Nov. 16. So, once again thank you and may God bless you all.
Norman R. Wells Jr., Newburg
The writer is the president/deacon at the Willing Helpers Society and According To The Word Church.