The Charles County Retired School Personnel Association held its annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Swan Point Golf Course. We had very good weather, the course was in great shape and the food was excellent which allowed 113 golfers to have an enjoyable golf day. All proceeds will fund our financial obligations to the Charles County Scholarship Fund, maintain the Port Tobacco One Room School and enable us to make contributions to various Charles County organizations.
The following individuals and businesses made contributions: Karen Allison, Sallie & Lynn Lyons, Claire Gritzinger, Irene Poole, Sue Brewer, Carolyn Rogers, Jan Spotz, Judy Simpson, Marcia Vreatt, Jervie Petty, Clara Yates, Jasper Wilson, Jack Quincy, Oksana Dobbs, Ms. Quade, Patty Dorsey, John Bloom, Hobbs Hole Golf Course, Charles County Dermatology Associates, Ron Stover, Simpson’s Ole Town Insurance, Chris Simpson, Gary Simpson, White Plains Golf Course, Jersey Mike’s, Foxy Fish, CSM Foundation, Silver Diner, Carrabba’s Grill, Outback Steak House, Texas Ribs & BBQ, Mexico Restaurant, Bonefish Grill, Chevys Fresh Mex, Galazio Restaurant, All American Steak House, Oak Creek Golf Course, Lake Presidential Golf Course, Jim Moore, Jeff Sutten, Dennis Burks-Century 21 New Millennium, Paul and Mary Fenton, Charlotte Weirich, Hawthorne Country Club, Anita Latham, Kathy Hettel, Joan Lewis, Charles County Public Schools, Debbie Iverson, Dorothea Smith, Goose Bay Marina, Joe & Liz Shifflette, Cathy and Dale Cornette, La Plata Athletic Department, Kitty & Gary Frick, Newbridge Spine and Pain Center LLC, Tidewater Machine Company, Outdoor Creations Landscape Services Inc., Captain Billy’s Crabhouse, Jim & Lucy Richmond, Gilligan’s Pier and Restaurant LLC, John Thiem Construction, Chick-fil-A (La Plata), Megan Ray, Barbara Graves, Ledo Pizza (La Plata), Donnie Mister, Silver Girls, James Cornette, Dennis Anderson Construction, SMECO, Connie & Jordan Burick, Tommy Jameson, Kathryn Wilkerson, Blue Dog, Mike Meissner, D. K. Homes & Property Solutions, Jag Construction-Eric Gandee, Joson Fine Jewelry & Home Boutique Inc., Pat Gallagher, Joan Chapman, Jim Stine, Sons of the American Legion-Harry White Wilmer Squadron, Gale Willett, Kenny Clark—Tech Wizards Inc., Southern Maryland Floor, Bob Thompson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Jessica Maines, Liz Brown, Deborah Taylor, Grill #13, Irish Pub, Don Cooke and Edie Washington, Larry Milstead, Swan Point Golf Club, and PGA Golf Pro Andy Donaty.
We truly appreciate the help from the community, our members and the very important 113 golfers.
Dale and Cathy Cornette, Port Tobacco
The writers are the tournament directors.