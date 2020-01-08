I wanted to express my gratitude to the many individuals and agencies that came to my aid during 2019, one of the most difficult years of my journey through life.
Last year was the year both my parents progressed from needing daytime help to needing 24/7 care for themselves, as well as upkeep of their house. It was also the year my father journeyed from here to eternal life.
And it was the year my parents’ house was prepared for sale, and thankfully, sold quickly.
Agencies that came to our aid included:
• The Indian Head Senior Center — provided daytime activities and allowed my parents to attend with the attendant who cared for them.
• VanGo Specialized Services — provided scheduled door-to-door transportation with a lift, and transported the attendant to the Indian Head Senior Center and medical appointments.
• Meals on Wheels — provided a hot meal at noon, delivered to the house.
• Right at Home — provided in home care/the attendant that went to the Indian Head Senior Center.
• Charles County Community Services Aging & Senior Program, Equipment Loan Closet — provided free medical equipment on loan (bed rail, Hoyer lift).
• Sagepoint Adult Day Services — provided medical day care up to six days per week with free transportation van with a lift.
• The Lutheran Church of Our Savior — provided spiritual care, funeral service and meal following the service, our wonderful church family.
• University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center — provided medical and end of life care.
• Williams Funeral Home — handled pre-arranged funeral, and burial, including military service at Cheltenham Veterans’ Cemetery.
• Economical Home Care, Rodney Bailey Contracting, A-E Plumbing and Heating, Goudie Electric, Classic Air, LYH Design & Remodeling, RE/MAX One Real Estate Agency, KC Concepts Home Staging — provided help with preparing and selling the house.
• And many relatives and friends.
The loving care, the thoughtful concern and the much needed help are appreciated more than you will ever know.
Diane Bicknell, La Plata