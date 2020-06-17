Thanks to everyone who stepped up during the pandemic

Like most people, my life since the middle of March has been strange and different. When everything closed, I was two weeks away from performing in my school play, six weeks away from earning my black belt, and looking forward to all kinds of field trips and fun activities. Then COVID-19 happened. Everything stopped.
It has been hard, but many people have stepped up to help support me through this. My teachers at Milton Somers prepared work to keep me on track and held Teams meetings to answer my questions. Thank you Mr. Walent, Ms. Thompson, Ms. Amend, Ms. Gilliom, Ms. Liston, Mr. Eimer and Ms. Lyons. My guitar teacher from Island Music quickly switched to FaceTime lessons so I could keep practicing. Thank you K.J. Baker.
Although classes at Royal Martial Arts were completely cancelled, Mr. Mike checked in often and gave home workouts that helped lift my spirits. Ms. Corrie from La Plata United Methodist Church made sure that Youth Group met every week on Zoom. Her meetings were the most fun of all. Thank you, Ms. Corrie!
Finally, the leaders and adult volunteers from Boy Scouts of America Troop 1778 in Waldorf held weekly Zoom meetings as well as virtual events to make sure scouting went on. I’ve been earning merit badges this whole time! Thank you to Mr. Pete, Mr. Bob, Mr. Sherouse, Mr. and Mrs. Kanter, Mrs. Fisher, Mr. Quick, and everyone else working behind the scenes.
As things start to reopen, I look forward to thanking everyone in person even if it is at a six-foot distance. Summer camp may be canceled, but with such wonderful people supporting me, I know I have a lot to look forward to. I’ll get that black belt one of these days!
Eli Stevens, Charlotte Hall
The writer is a rising eighth-grader and a member of the Boy Scouts.