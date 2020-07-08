The charitable trust fund should be abolished

This is in reference to, “Charles County Charitable Trust funding cut,” a featured article in the Independent dated June 12, 2020.
The so-called Charitable Trust was created as a temporary entity with the expectation that the quasi-governmental entity would be initially funded by the county and would exist for only a short period until enough private contributions would flow into the entity to make it self-sustaining. I fully support the decision to cut the $225,000 per year budget by $75,000 and urge the commissioners to entirely defund this unnecessary middleman type of entity for which there is no valid legal basis or need that could not be better addressed by one or more of my suggestions below.
At the outset, it is interesting to read how defensively Ms. Mills approaches what is a cut in funds in the midst of a global pandemic, which is presenting unique educational, health care and major fiscal challenges to all levels of government in our nation — including Charles County. Ms. Mills incorrectly indicates that, “We have, for five solid years, provided essential services to the nonprofit community. During that period of time, we have never been the recipient of any substantial complaints or criticisms.” That is simply not true. At the inception of this entity, I raised questions as to the legal basis for the creation of such an entity. I do not believe it is an appropriate or a legal function of county government to be establishing a quasi-governmental entity without an opinion by the attorney general of Maryland establishing that it is legal to create such an unregulated entity to compete with legitimate 501(c)(3) charitable entities. It reeks of political patronage to fund such entities outside the normal budgetary processes and without the normal regulatory oversight over both activities of, hiring of personnel and oversight over such an entity and its employees.
Second, many charities are created and funded by religious entities with religious agendas. This issue in fact raised the ugly head of whether county funds are being used in violation of the establishment clause of the Constitution as well as other laws pertaining to the separation of church and state. This issue needs to be resolved by the state attorney general as well.
Third, there are plenty of private charitable entities such as United Way of Charles County, which funds a wide array of charities, has an outstanding history and has a finger on the pulse of the many challenges posed by COVID-19. If we are going to throw tax payer money at worthy causes, I suggest using surplus funds for education which is one of two main purposes of county government and which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Similarly, the Sheriff’s Department, in fulfilling the other main purpose of county government, will need to chart a totally new approach in community relations as well as how to deal with increasing crime with the fiscal problems of both families and government caused by COVID-19. Many county residents are out of work and housing is problematic. Housing authorities and legal aid are two types of legitimate governmental entities dealing with many new challenges related to racial discrimination and health problems including many novel problems related to COVID-19.
I reiterate that the so-called Charitable Trust should be terminated and the funds made available for more legitimate local governmental purposes as suggested above.