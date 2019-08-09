I have been reading about the Green New Deal and other proposals that, among other things, seek to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. While I support a cleaner environment, the cost to us concerns me greatly.
Thanks to a recent offer from CleanChoice Energy a small piece of the cost puzzle can be solved by each of us by examining our SMECO bill. According to the mailing from CleanChoice all of the electricity, generated from wind and solar, would cost about 40% more than the current electricity you currently receive from SMECO.
SMECO currently charges almost 7 cents per kWh while CleanChoice proposes to charge you 9.8 cents per kWh. Your SMECO bill includes your “average usage per day” in kWh. So you can do the math and determine how much in dollars your bill would increase. In my case it would be several hundred dollars per year.
As you look at proposals like this keep in mind that SMECO would remain your utility and that their distribution charges and taxes they collect would remain the same regardless of your decision.
Bill Brier, Solomons