The American People are finally realizing the truth and winning their long-running war against the “fake news” media, which includes CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, etc.
Fake news is losing fast to FOX News and other news sources that are honest and now exploding with new truth-hungry viewers and readers. Why? Fake news is nearly always negative, like only an enemy of the U.S. government would be. They never stop trying to entice Democrats to fight Republicans and vice versa, and to incite the sexes, races and nationalities against each other.
Isn’t that what our communist enemies do to take over governments, using divide and conquer tactics?
Militarily weaker again, communists and socialists are desperately trying to divide us from within, promoting disunity, open borders, illegal drugs, crime, sanctuaries, or anything else, including obstructing passage of needed laws, that work against America’s President and American unity. This being a country of laws, socialist communists readily fund and welcome any obstructionist politicians here who agree to do what our laws prohibit. Politicians should be imprisoned for any treasonous acts.
I smell a communist plot in fake news and promoting socialistic communism here.
Who’s behind this false reporting that’s now focused on President Trump? Most sources point to George Soros, the socialist billionaire who is most probably behind funding and controlling the lies of fake news, and the funding of our gullible low-life-politicians who’ve ignored you and me, the American People, and succumbed to greed.
Internet research indicates George Soros still offers up his billions of dollars to politicians and media corporations alike that will accept money for favors to further his ideals of a “single socialist communist world government.” That’s been his lifelong dream.
Soros was reportedly making weekly planning visits to the White House during the Obama administration, planning to establish a one-party government here, to destroy democracy and the most successful Republic in world history, the U.S. Government. This was pure stupidity on their part, because now Soros, and anyone having collaborated with him against the U.S. government, including former President Barack Obama and many within his staff and departments, including former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who are now being formally investigated under our laws related to treason.
Soros, to the degree of his involvement, and any other perpetrators of the attempted “coup” against our government, have opened themselves up to the possibility of a lifetime in prison, or worse.
It was a huge mistake by our former political leaders and government decision-makers to let Soros, and other controllers of the fake news media companies, to constantly attack sensible Democrats and Republicans who really like America just like it once was. Let’s support the investigations and prosecutions as a deterrent to an overpowering government, and thus return the United States back to the old ways of America as “a government of laws” with a free and honest press, unmatched freedoms and especially our free enterprise system; the economic system which rewards Americans with plentiful jobs, higher pay and lower prices for consumers.
Richard Navickas, Lusby