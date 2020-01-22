I wish to commend the Charles County Department of Emergency Medical Services, and in particular, the two EMTs who came to my house on Dec. 30. I don’t know their names, but they responded at 9 p.m. to my house on Williamsburg Circle. I had a severe cut on my toe and I couldn’t stop the bleeding. The 911 operator stayed on the phone with me and patiently told me how to wrap my foot. The ambulance crew arrived promptly, assessed my situation, and immediately put me at ease. They put a very good compression bandage on my foot and wanted to transport me to the hospital. I declined the ambulance fearing it would be too late at night to call someone for a ride home. I drove myself to the ER and they followed me. The team was so thoughtful in offering to follow me, and their compassion and level of care at my home was outstanding.
Marianna Schwien, La Plata