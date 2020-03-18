I was dismayed by the recently published editorial, “The Terminally Ill Should be Given the Choice,” March 10, by the Maryland Independent. Before I speak to the issue at hand, physician-assisted suicide, I was extremely disturbed by the implication that our District 28 senator should cave to the whims of a faulty public policy poll rather than listen to the concerns of his own constituents. Charles County citizens have actively engaged with all of our representatives concerning the euphemistically named “End-of-Life Option Act” each year it has been introduced to express concerns. I may not always agree with the policy positions of Delegates Wilson, Patterson, and Davis or Senator Ellis, but I am proud of their virtue in representing constituents in the face of great pressure from House and Senate leadership.
Now to the issue, which is whether our state legislators should legalize the practice of having physicians prescribe a lethal medication to end the life of someone who is terminally ill. I have immeasurable empathy and compassion for the sick and suffering as well as their caregivers. My grandmother died this past September after a decade of being given true compassionate care by her children. She died in an incredible hospice facility, holding my mother’s hand as she slipped away peacefully in her sleep. Unfortunately, passing peacefully in sleep is not what happens with the terminally ill who request “aid in dying.” They consume 100-plus barbiturates and then suffer quite seriously while the drugs take effect; burning their throats and taking hours, sometimes days, to die. Proponents of the bill, and the Maryland Independent editorial board, believe that this “option” needs to be available to those who are suffering in pain. However, with more than 20 years of data out of Oregon, that is not even in the top five reasons patients request assisted suicide. Less able to engage in activities making life enjoyable (96.2%), losing autonomy (92.4%) and loss of dignity (75.4%) were the most oft cited reasons according to Oregon’s own 2015 “Death with Dignity” report. Uncontrollable pain was ranked 6th in the same report with only 28.7% of patients citing it as a reason for their choice. Sadly, being a “burden on family/caregivers” was cited by nearly half of those who ended their lives in that year.
I am sure that Ms. Cirasole’s testimony was very impactful. So was Edward Willard’s testimony in last year’s House hearing where he explained the medical discrimination he faces as a man physically disabled with cerebral palsy. In the summer of 2017, his medical wishes were ignored, and he was extubated early during a bout of pneumonia. His mother was asked by the doctor if she wanted them to finally give him a tracheotomy or they “could let him die.” We should also consider the compelling stories of Randy Stroup and Barbara Wagner who were enrolled in their state medical insurance program (Medicaid) and were denied life-lengthening chemotherapy while simultaneously reminded of their right to “aid in dying.” Last year, the physician testifying for the bill told the joint committee, with a shrug, that those patients would have been denied treatment anyway.
When looking at the February 2019 Public Policy Polling Survey, I see support for the bill diminish when the respondent is presented with even weak opposition points. How much more would it diminish if presented with the full range of concerns? I urge Marylanders to visit the resources presented by Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide or The Dignity Mandate to get a sense of how flawed and dangerous the “End of Life Option” truly is.
Alexandra Rak, Bryans Road
The writer is president of Charles County Right to Life.