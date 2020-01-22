Oww, Oww, pick me, pick me. I have the answer. A writer said they wanted to know “[w]as the Clinton campaign involved with the Steele dossier that was used as proof of collusion by the House?” The short answer is — no.
The House has not found collusion. Some members believe that President Trump colluded with various elements of the Russian government. Some do not. The House has not yet made a finding of collusion with respect to President Trump and any entity, foreign or domestic. (Note that asking a foreign entity, private or governmental, for assistance with a political campaign is itself illegal under Federal Election laws. Just asking for it, without offering any inducement, bribe or extortion.)
What the House found was that the president abused his power and obstructed the investigation of that abuse by the House. So, collusion was not and is not at issue.
The Steele dossier was what an investigation by some Republican opponents of President Trump initially sought to be created. After the Republican convention, when Mr. trump became the nominee, those Republicans abandoned funding that investigation. Shortly thereafter, some Democrats agreed to fund that investigation. The result of that investigation was in part used by some FBI agents to investigate connections between Mr. Trump, before he became president, and foreign entities. Four separate filings were allowed by a court constructed for the purpose of allowing classified investigations to proceed involving a question of an illegal relationship between any American and a foreign entity.
The Steele dossier was eventually discredited due to the discovery that some facts in it turned out, on closer examination, to not be facts. This resulted in an FBI Inspector General report finding that some filings with the above referenced court were improperly done, and the FBI has changed its procedures for filing with that court.
So, the long answer is the House did not find collusion. The Clinton campaign, and others at one time, thought the Steele dossier worthwhile, but no one should think so now and not for the last several years.
The Steele dossier has reportedly set forth salacious stories about Mr. Trump. People may put some credence in those stories. People may think that Mr. Trump and now President Trump is immoral personally and professionally. I think President Trump has been faithful to his current wife and hasn’t done any immoral professional deals since becoming president.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf