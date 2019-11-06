This is in response to Richard Navickas’ letter on Oct. 30, “This is the demise of fake news,” in the Maryland Independent. Right on Mr. Navickas! Thank you for that letter.
I would like to add to the statement indicating that the left is working to obstruct passage of needed laws.
President Trump and his team have negotiated a great trade deal with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA. Mexico and Canada have approved the deal. So why hasn’t the U.S. House of Representatives taken a vote on the deal (USMCA)?
It is obvious that the left’s hatred of President Trump is more important than the good of our country and the American workers, farmers and ranchers. And, of course, it is politics.
Voters should be writing or calling their representatives. Please do.
Bernardine Abell-Swann, Mechanicsville