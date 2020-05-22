The library will open when the county opens

I sincerely hope this message finds you well.
Last week, Governor Hogan announced the implementation of Stage 1 of reopening Maryland effective May 15, at 5 p.m. On Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. the state lifted the “Stay at Home” order and implemented a “Safer at Home” standard.
While the Charles County Public Library does meet some of the criteria that the governor outlined in his four building blocks to reopen, in the interest of safety our facilities will remain closed. On May 14, the Charles County Board of Commissioners announced the stay-at-home order will remain in place in Charles County until May 29. I would like to assure you that I am working diligently to develop a safe and gradual plan that reimagines a new library environment. Our goal will encompass a phased-approach to initiate a safe and sensible path to reopening in conjunction with county guidelines.
Meanwhile, our dedicated staff continues to work remotely, deliver new virtual programs, make more electronic resources available, provide live web chat via our website, and work with local partners on community needs. This week we launched another opportunity for the community to connect to our staff through Telephone Reference. Our website and new blog, CCPL @ Home, seek to be reliable resources for our community throughout the recovery ahead. So even while we are at home, we are continuing to connect to our patrons in a meaningful manner.
While we assess our environment and plan various scenarios, many unknowns remain, including the timeline of future state and local orders. However, we do know the return to our branches will not be a return to a pre-pandemic environment. The health, safety, and well-being of our staff and customers remains our highest priority. State and local orders, along with guidance from health officials and the CDC, will continue to guide our plans. Please know that we are as eager as you to get back into the library and back to serving this community that we care so deeply about.
Stay safe, stay healthy and continue to discover the endless possibilities through our virtual branch, www.ccplonline.org.