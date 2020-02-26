As a 20-year teacher in Charles County Public Schools and a proud mother of two students in our school system, a 2019 graduate and a current high school junior, I know how important it is to pass the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Passing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will allow us to create strong schools in every neighborhood by expanding career and technical education, hiring more educators and increasing their pay, providing additional support to struggling learners, and delivering a more prosperous future for our state.
Unfortunately, half of educators in my profession work a second job to make ends meet, and the average teacher only makes 85 cents on the dollar in comparable fields with comparable education. In addition, teachers are required to earn a master’s degree within the first 10 years of their career, which necessitates a substantial financial investment for a teacher with an already strained financial situation. Being an educator may be a calling, but educators should be able to focus on their own educational goals and those of their students rather than how to make ends meet for their own families.
Finally, I am also fortunate to work with a wonderful group of high school students who have chosen education as their profession and are enrolled in the Teacher Academy of Maryland. These students graduate with a certification as a para-educator and can be hired into most school systems. If our schools want to keep these talented teachers here, then we need to offer competitive compensation that will allow them the flexibility to live locally and share their passion for education and their talent with our students. The key to maintaining a skilled and economically beneficial workforce is the key to a better school system, and that lies within the talent of all our homegrown educators.
Please help to support our students and teachers by contacting your Maryland legislator and urge them to pass the Maryland Blueprint during the 2020 legislative session.
Shawn D. Starcher, La Plata