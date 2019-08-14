While I seriously doubt that your paper, in the interest of fairness, will publish this response, I would like to point out something for the consideration of your readers.
In your opinion piece Aug. 7, “Beware of the pitfalls of single-payer plans,” you cite, in addition to your view on single payer plans, two sources of reference, the Daily Mail and the Washington Examiner.
It doesn’t take much research to realize that those publications are both strongly biased towards a conservative viewpoint, and not particularly reliable sources of fact.
Come on Maryland Independent, you can do better.
Robert Ansell, La Plata