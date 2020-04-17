The pandemic is the pestilence we wrought

The pandemic that has clutched the world in a death grip, has also forced us to pause, think, wonder, and to discover how helpless and not-in control we are in spite of our ingenuity, our intelligence, our desire to be all we can be, and our boasted self-righteousness. While the world searches for a vaccine, a cure, healing and protection, few have wondered why the world was literally shut down overnight.
One surprising answer came not from the religious majority, not from the anti-religious minority, not from any world leader, and not from the wisdom of science, but from a Hall of Fame wrestler, Hulk Hogan. He said the following: “… In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, ‘You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down the civic centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.’” (Salem Web Network, ChristianHeadlines.com) There is much truth in Hulk Hogan’s statement which many of us refuse to believe and perhaps that amounts to self worship.
It began with Adam and Eve when they refused to believe that they would die if they disobeyed God.
Before the flood, Noah’s neighbors laughed at him as he built the ark. Laughter did not stop the rain.
Lot’s sons-in-law thought he was joking when he told them that God would destroy Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis 19:14).
We are not forced to believe the truth, but the truth remains whether we believe it or not. David says that the one who sins, digs his own grave. This is not only true for an individual but also for a nation. “He who conceived iniquity and was pregnant with mischief, brings forth failure. He has opened a hole, he has dug it deep, but he falls into the pit which he has made,” Psalm 7:14-16. Has humanity dug itself a hole?
In 1965 the Supreme Court justified the “right” of contraception for married couples. In 1972 for unmarried couples. In 1973 the right for abortion. In 1977, a right to contraception for children at least 16 years old. In 2002 homosexual relations were approved. In 2015 same sex marriage was approved (Dark Agenda by David Horowitz, pages 81-83). Can a world that kills the unborn in cities not unlike Sodom and Gomorrah which are also steeped in corruption and depravity, expect any blessing from the one who is in charge?
Can any city that declares pro-lifers are not welcome avoid death? How can the speaker of the house try to force Americans to fund Planned Parenthood’s abortion policies to the tune of one billion dollars while thousands are dying of coronavirus (www.lifenews.com)?
The Lord warned his people that those who continue to disobey his commandments will suffer. “The Lord will put a curse on you, defeat and frustration in every enterprise you undertake, until you are speedily destroyed and perish for the evil you have done in forsaking me. The Lord will bring a pestilence upon you that will persist until he has exterminated you from the land you are entering to occupy” (Deuteronomy 28:20-21).
The pandemic that has clutched our lives is deadly sin. St. Alphonsus Liguori said that “Sinners will not believe in the divine threats, until the chastisement shall have come upon them.”
Anthony Barrasso, Newburg