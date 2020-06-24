The Postal Service should reconsider closure of Issue office

This letter was sent to the Issue postmaster and a copy was sent to the Maryland Independent.
It has recently come to my attention that there are intentions to close the Issue Post Office. I would like to express my concerns, along with those who will be affected by this closure, with hope that this will be reconsidered.
This post office is a highly valued, essential function for the community and adds to their overall quality of life.
Now more than ever, it is evident that our rural communities are often overlooked and not given the same opportunities as those in urban and suburban settings. During this pandemic, we have seen the severity of this inequality through the lack of internet services to these areas. Other communities are able to adjust to the “new normal” while rural areas find themselves at a disadvantage. They are either behind or are charged enormous fees just to be able to continue to work to earn a paycheck and provide their children the opportunity to stay on level with their classmates.
While I continue to advocate for broadband in these areas, the U.S. Postal Service remains an essential part of life for them. I would argue that postal services, and this avenue of communication, are even more important to our rural communities than in other areas.
They deserve the consideration of their unique circumstances as we make decisions that affect their lives.
I appreciate your time and ask that you please consider the challenges this community faces. Please feel free to reach out to my office at any time as I am happy to be part of the conversation.