In my opinion, the assertions in your Jan. 15 editorial that Charles County Public Schools is not doing anything to screen its employees or enhance school security are inaccurate. A quick check of the security page on the CCPS website, or an inquiry by you or a member of your staff, would have provided information about how we have “rolled up our sleeves” to better screen employees. A simple fact check would have also made you aware of the numerous security enhancements CCPS has made over the past two years.
Here is how we screen employees:
• CCPS requires two separate background checks — fingerprint and Social Security-based — for new employees, substitutes and temporary employees. Fingerprints are submitted to the Criminal Justice Information System, which searches both the Maryland and FBI databases.
• CCPS contacts all of an applicant’s former employers to ensure there were no child or sexual abuse concerns.
• All employees are required to successfully complete the State of Maryland Child Protective Services background clearance process.
• CCPS conducts an additional Social Security-based background check on current employees. We randomly select about 1,600 employees each year, on a rotating basis, for this additional background check.
We do not hire people who have a record of any type of sexual offense. We understand the community’s concern about sexual predators, and we share that concern. We know that potential predators are drawn to school systems because it provides them with access to children. That is why we partnered with the Center for Children to provide employees additional training on how to recognize signs of sexual abuse and behaviors of sexual abusers. We believe this and other ongoing training has helped to root out other offenders, so that they could be held accountable for their actions.
Anytime an allegation of abuse is made against an employee they are immediately removed from having contact with children. CCPS notifies law enforcement and the Department of Social Services, both of which conduct independent investigations.
Once these external investigations are completed, an internal investigation begins.
Employees investigated for abuse allegations are only returned to work if they are cleared by each of the three investigations.
During the 2017-2018 school year, CCPS created a School Safety and Security Advisory Committee, an external group of stakeholders who provide input on our school safety efforts. We invite you or any of your reporters to become a part of this important group.
Kimberly A. Hill, La Plata
The writer is superintendent of schools for Charles County Public Schools.