The terminally ill should have option to die in comfort

I’m 38 and have terminal brain cancer. Alexandra Rak referenced my “impactful” testimony in support of the End-of-Life Option Act (HB 643/SB 701) in her March 18 letter to the editor: “The ‘end-of-life’ act is flawed.” I’m writing to correct her misstatements about the bill.
This compassionate legislation would give terminally ill, mentally capable adults with six months or fewer to live, the option to request a doctor’s prescription for medication that they can decide to take in their final days to end unbearable suffering and die peacefully in their sleep.
Medical aid-in-dying is not the same thing as someone prematurely taking their life. Terminally ill people who consider this option are not deciding between life and death. Disease is taking their life. They are deciding between what could be a prolonged, painful death and a peaceful one.
The location of my cancer directly affects my very person, has already caused me great pain and trauma, and cost me my mobility. I am chronically disabled. Yet I persist and will continue to do so, until what is projected to be a terrible end, mostly for me.
I understand that some people who are chronically disabled like me and some individuals of faith oppose this bill. I respect their right to not choose medical aid in dying for themselves. But they shouldn’t have the right to stop me from pursuing what I know is best for me. This decision should be between my doctor and me. Being granted this option to die with comfort is a compassion that I and others deserve.
Less than 1% of people who qualify and obtain aid-in-dying medication ultimately take it, but many terminally ill adults benefit from it. Experience in Washington, D.C., and nine states where medical aid in dying is authorized shows the very existence of this end-of-life care option prompts more conversations between doctors and terminally ill patients about the full range of end-of-life care options, including hospice and palliative care.
In fact, Oregon’s medical aid-in-dying law has helped spur the state to lead the nation in hospice enrollment (see www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/03/15/where-you-live-may-determine-how-you-die-oregon-shows/99219704/).
People who have used the Oregon law cite an average of four reasons for wanting this option, not one in particular, including pain, loss of autonomy, and loss of dignity. It isn’t one reason, but rather the totality of the suffering at the very end of life.
The dying person is best qualified to decide how much suffering they can endure. For the terminally ill Marylanders who want the legislature to pass this legislation and for those who have taken advantage of the laws in other jurisdictions, medical aid in dying is not about death. It is about how, once they have the medication in hand, they will be able live their last days as fully and worry-free as possible, knowing they can take it, if they need, so they won’t have to suffer needlessly at life’s inevitable end.
Contrary to undocumented claims by opponents, the practice of medical aid in dying has been successfully implemented in 10 jurisdictions with a combined 40-plus years of experience, allowing the vast majority of terminally ill patients who use this option to die peacefully. The safeguards to prevent abuse, coercion and misuse work, and terminally ill patients have more and better options at the end of their lives.
Poll after poll in Maryland shows that state voters support the End-of-Life Option Act by a 2-1 margin or better.
I’m grateful to the Maryland Independent for endorsing this bill and urge our lawmakers to pass it this session.
Deb Cirasole, Severn