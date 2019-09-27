I find it laughable that U.S. mainstream media tell us that we are supposed to be shocked that Russia may have meddled or influenced our elections using social media. Whatever Russia has done or appears to have done is about 1/1,000th of what the U.S. government has done in Latin America over the last six decades.
The U.S. government doesn’t publish or post social media entries against its enemies. It just flat out kills them. We send in armed forces, start civil wars, assassinate elected presidents, allow the CIA to go in and conduct coups and make it look like it was the people’s coup when it was not. But don’t take my word for it. Here is a list compiled by the Associated Press:
• 1914, U.S. troops occupy the port of Veracruz, Mexico, for seven months to influence the Mexican Revolution.
• 1954, CIA overthrows Guatemalan President Arbenz that sparks a civil war that kills over 100,000 Guatemalan people.
• 1964, Brazilian president ousted by CIA-backed coup that is replaced with a military dictatorship.
• 1965, U.S. Marines are sent to the Dominican Republic to ensure the pro-business side wins the civil war there.
• 1970, U.S. conducts Operation Condor in South America with Argentina, Chile and other South American nations to eliminate, through assassination and repression, all political leaders that are not pro-business and pro-American.
• 1973, CIA conducts a coup that overthrows and assassinates the left leaning Allende in Chile and replaces him with Gen. Pinochet who imposes one of the most brutal regimes in Latin American history.
• 1980, Reagan Administration backs the Contra forces in a brutal civil war in Nicaragua and El Salvador to eliminate political movements pushing for land reform and anti-corporate measures.
• 1983, U.S. invades Grenada after accusing the government there of allying itself with Cuba.
• 1989, U.S. invades Panama, ousting Manual Noriega, who once worked for the CIA.
• 1994, U.S. invades Haiti to remove its democratically elected president, Raul Cedres.
• 2009, democratically elected president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, was removed from power by a coup conducted by the CIA.
• 2002, U.S. conducts a coup of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez for two days but the coup fails.
Many of these countries are still in ruin today because of the actions having more to do with power, might and greed on the U.S.’s part than anything else. Does the U.S. still engage in this type of meddling?
In 1975 the U.S. promised that it would never do these things again. It was called the Church Committee. However, anyone can turn to any news network and see how U.S.’s meddling policies persist today; Venezuela and China (with Taiwan and Hong Kong) immediately come to mind.
When will the media point to these hypocritical behaviors within our own government before pointing fingers at Russia or anyone else?
Horacio Moronta, Lusby