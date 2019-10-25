Although this is a deliberate misnomer for a road with a double yellow line, I refer to Bumpy Oak Road as the yellow brick road.
Since my letter of July 12 regarding the dangerous conditions of Bumpy Oak Road there has been no consensus as to the solution of the problems. During a conversation with a pet groomer who came to my house, I discovered that the problems went back years ago when his parents told him to avoid this road. Nothing has been done to alleviate the problem which has, because of the increase in traffic, only gotten worse.
Then on Aug. 9, the article on the improvements on the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge grabbed my attention.
The discussion involved having a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian lane added to the bridge. Bumpy Oak Road is a “bridge” connecting D.C. with Virginia, used not only by commuters but by businesses providing goods and services, including an occasional 18-wheeler. It’s a shortcut for all concerned.
According to U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, “As we work to modernize infrastructure across our state, it’s crucial that we put the needs of our communities front and center.”
Why wouldn’t a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian lane alleviate some of the problems of Bumpy Oak Road?
Elizabeth Annette Barr, La Plata