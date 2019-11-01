One time I came across a eulogy by one of my heroes, atheist activist Aron Ra, written for the fundamentalist Christian evangelist and cartoonist Jack Chick. Aron’s attitude to Chick was one of ironic gratitude for starting him on his activism, as well complete disgust and distain for Chick’s laughably bad arguments. I felt inspired to write a similar retrospective about a man who has had the same effect on me, the late theologian and apologist Norman Geisler.
The first time had had to contend with this man’s stupendous idiocy was when I was still a Christian and I discovered the division in Biblical interpretation between traditionalism and annihilationism.
Traditionalism is the commonly held belief that non-Christians go to hell to suffer endlessly.
Annihilationism is the belief that non-Christians will be burned to death, never to return. I soon discovered that annihilationism aligns much more closely with a real understanding of the Bible.
One of the first perspectives on this I read was Norman Geisler’s. He conveniently ignored all the strongest proof-texts and arguments used by Annihilationists and read into his own proof-texts things they did not say.
Furthermore, his moral reasoning for traditionalism was one of the most bewildering arguments I have ever read. He argued that by snuffing out non-believers (and thus ending their misery), God is not respecting the choice he gave mankind to have a relationship with him, and that God is somehow being unfair. However, Geisler argues that God is respecting his creation’s choice by torturing them for all eternity based on their decision. Furthermore, Geisler argued that, because humans bear God’s image, God would in a sense be attacking himself by killing them with fire. Yet Geisler did not think God was attacking himself by endlessly and pointlessly torturing his “image-bearers,” as Geisler called them. It was one of the stupidest and cruelest arguments ever made by a human. The perverse teaching he defended has been responsible for the misery and terror of countless children.
My most significant encounter with him, however, was during a read-through of his book “I Don’t have Enough Faith to be an Atheist” by the YouTuber Steve Shives. Geisler and co-author Frank Turek use all the common logical fallacies, false evidence and sophistry that are common to apologists and presented them in this unbearable air of smug superiority. By the end of that series, I was an atheist.
Geisler was a fool who promoted lies and misinformation. He was a sadist who stridently condoned the endless torture of anyone who disagreed with him. However, I suppose I should be grateful to him for having one of the biggest influences on my intellectual life of anyone in the world.
To conclude I will happily paraphrase Aron’s closing remarks in his eulogy: “Welcome to oblivion Mr. [Geisler], where you will rot without grace in a reality that never had a god in it, and where none of your lies ever came true. The only sad part (for me) is that the moment your brain shut off, you were never able to know how wrong you were about everything you ever said. You never even had the chance to be disappointed, and are blissfully unaware of your eternal failure, you miserable, awful piece of [crap].”
T.J. Foster, Lexington Park