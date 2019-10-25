When I was six months into a new job I came across a one-time customer who had overpaid us by $10,000. The job had been completed for more than 18 months and it was obvious the customer didn’t realize their mistake and would never ask for the money to be returned. Since I was new with the company, I was wondering how the owner would feel about this. I didn’t report directly to him and I rarely interacted with him. I checked every bit of paperwork I could find to make sure I didn’t overlook a change order or make a mistake in my accounting. Once I was 100% sure that a mistake was made and that we owed the company a refund I was finally ready to ask the owner what he wanted to do. I told him and he asked if I was sure of my numbers and I said that I was.
He said, “It’s their money, send it back” impatiently and without hesitating. It was almost as if he was asking me why I would even ask this question.
It was one of the best days of my working life.
So what do you think would have happened if I worked for President Trump? Do you think he would have said to give back the money because it was the right thing to do?
According to USA Today, Trump’s companies have been cited for 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act since 2008 for failing to pay minimum wage or overtime to its workers. The same article stated that there are 200 mechanics’ liens and over 3,500 lawsuits filed by contractors and employees against Trump’s companies or his properties for monies owed since the 1980s.
What would you do if someone who worked for you told between 13 and 20 false or misleading claims every day? If I told you something would you be able to pass on that information? Could you make good choices for your company and/or yourself based on this person’s word? If you allowed them to interact with your customers/clients wouldn’t you be constantly worried about what they were saying and how that would affect your company’s reputation? President Trump has stated 12,039 false or misleading claims over 928 days and the number of false claims is increasing.
We all know people who are decent human beings. People who do things for others, people who give their word and keep it, and people who we have the honor of knowing and sometimes we’re lucky enough to count them among our friends.
And we also know people who cannot be trusted, people who make promises but rarely, if ever, keep them and only think of themselves.
President Trump is the second type of person.
Jeanette Flaim, Chesapeake Beach