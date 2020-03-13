The coronavirus has spread to the U.S., and now people are scrambling to find medical grade masks. Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, the prices of these masks have gone through the roof. This is called price-gouging, and, to be honest, this is exactly how the market works. When a product or service becomes scarce, the people who want these things outnumber its availability.
So, the people who want these things, or the merchants, knowing how valuable these products are, begin to raise the price. So, the only people that can save themselves from the virus are the people with the most money; what is scarce is given to the people with the most money. Is it given to the people who deserve it most? Who need it most? Who may have waited the longest for it? Is it given to the people whose respiratory system make them more susceptible to the virus? Whose age does? Whose work activities do? No. It’s given to the people with the most money. There is no moral defense to this. I would think that a democratic authority would distribute scarce things in a manner that would respect people’s needs, but that’s not how our markets work. They’re not democratic. They’re anti-democratic.
What’s the justification that the lame economists give to defend this position? They feel that its OK that prices go up because when it does, the profits go up and that incentivizes the company to make more masks. So I ask myself, what are people supposed to do while we wait for the suppliers to produce more? They are already selling the masks to the people who are the richest, so for as long as it takes, we’re screwing everyone else. What kind of system does that?
Another thought is that these suppliers know that if they hold back making more masks, they can make even more money. Why bother making more? Producing more is risky since the virus can be cured or may disappear. It’s much smarter to make money immediately by letting prices skyrocket. That’s how it usually works.
There is no defense for how markets allocate scarce goods, and when life and death are at stake, as with the coronavirus, that lesson really needs to be learned. It’s long overdue.
Horacio Moronta, Lusby