Now all the Democrat socialist candidates are trying to secure your vote by giving 50 million people free college debt payoff. The Democrat socialist policy has always been to pay for your vote because they believe you don’t have any dignity to pay your own way. This approach is disrespectful of your knowledge, skills and abilities. You can be bought even though you know it is not dignified.
I believe that the Democrat socialists are wrong. Each and everyone of us want self-esteem, independence, freedom, liberty and the ability to determine our own circumstances not dependent upon the government.
Capitalism is the answer. Every socialist state has failed, and states like Iran, North Korea, China, Cuba and Venezuela are failing.
Don’t vote for failure, vote Republican.
Jerry Feith, White Plains