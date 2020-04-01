There should still be a place in the paper for them

With the impact the coronavirus has had on events and entertainment venues in Southern Maryland, I was disappointed to see The Enterprise say goodbye to the articles of Audrey Ridgell, Megan Johnson and Jamie Drake.
Their articles were entertaining. Ms. Ridgell kept us up to date on the lives of some of the local community people; Mrs. Johnson always had a nice blog with funny enjoyable stories; and Ms. Drake had interesting articles on the outdoor life for fishermen and hunters. Without community events to attend, the only entertainment we have are TV, radio, internet and the local newspaper.
While keeping the community up to date on changes the coronavirus has had on our world, I think there’s still room to continue the columns of these respectable ladies.
Jay Armsworthy, California