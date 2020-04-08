This is a good time to give a charitable gift

Everyone has a job to do to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but many in our community bear a special burden. Think of all the individuals whose training and work position them at the front line — paramedics, nurses, doctors, EMTs and a whole range of other caregivers. We count on their commitment and skills and owe them endless gratitude.
Another group may not be as visible but, day in and day out, it provides essential services to members of the community. I am referring to the many charitable organizations that operate throughout the county. Applying passion and dedication, they encompass a wide variety of missions. They reach out to veterans, persons with disabilities, those caught up in addictions, those whose lives are upended by domestic abuse, and those without a roof over their heads. And this is only a partial rundown. The work they do touches all age groups and virtually every area of human need.
At the best of times, these nonprofit organizations are a mainstay in the community. In a time of crisis, as with the pandemic, their work takes on a special challenge. Faced with having to curtail their office operations, giving up meetings critical to their programs, and figuring how best to manage staff and volunteer assignments, they persevere. But it can be an uphill job.
In many cases, the current crisis unfortunately threatens to deplete the funds critical for meeting increased demands. The Charles County Charitable Trust encourages readers of the Maryland Independent — and indeed everyone who values the benefits of nonprofit endeavor — to make a gift during this time to one or more nonprofits.
If you are a member of or have been a donor to a local nonprofit, resolve to give it additional support right now. You can also visit the Charitable Trust’s website, www.charlesnonprofits.org, to see a list of charitable groups that received grant funds from us for the current fiscal year, which ends all too soon on June 30. Any one of them would welcome a special donation and put it to good use.
If you are not sure where best to send your donation, feel free to mail it to the Charitable Trust and we will distribute it in line with your wishes. Just be sure to indicate whether you want it earmarked for a particular cause or are willing to keep it unrestricted, allowing us to judge where to direct it.
Two sister organizations are also in a position to serve as a center for distributing charitable contributions — the Community Foundation of Southern Maryland and United Way of Charles County. Their respective websites will provide guidance.
The Charitable Trust will be pleased to hear from you, if you have information to share or a question, email vmills@charlesnonprofits.org or phone 301-283-2410 or 301-848-4857. The Charles County Charitable Trust is at 9375 Chesapeake St., suite 225, La Plata, MD 20646.