The best economy in our history is claimed to be occurring right now. Is it? We have had lower unemployment than the current three-point-something percent. We had lower unemployment in 1969 than any number recently. That’s a long time ago, but that means that this is not the best unemployment we ever had.
Are the employed making more money than ever, adjusting for inflation? The majority of Americans are making less than they used to make, adjusting for inflation. The level of personal debt and bankruptcies is higher than it has been. Now, the average American owes $38,000, not including their mortgage (if they are prudent enough to own a house). That’s up by $1,000 over just last year. Now, the biggest segment of the workforce is engaged in retail work, which is being undercut by online shopping which itself is being increasingly automated. So, being employed now means more people are making less money than they ever did.
How is this the best economy ever? We have more millionaires and billionaires than ever. That’s a record now being set. That’s the best it has ever been. The average income is now over $68,000. But, when one person makes a million and 19 make nothing, the average person makes $50,000.
I know there are lies, doggone lies and statistics, but the idea that this is the best economy ever is simply ridiculous.
My church hosts safe nights for the homeless in the late fall. Other churches are also involved in hosting. These people are often working full time but they can’t afford housing. We have people living in the woods, with no heat or electricity. Democrats in the House have passed over 200 pieces of legislation to raise the minimum wage, improve health care, improve military and veterans’ benefits, improve the infrastructure, reduce income inequality and other things. The senate has not passed any but the continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels. We don’t have the best economy ever.
We don’t even have an economy as good as it was in 2007, before it fell apart.
People shouldn’t say things just because other people say them.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf