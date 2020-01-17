Supposedly Ben Franklin once said America is “a republic, if you can keep it.”
Whether he said it or not, it is a reminder to all. I continue to grieve watching a domestic issue tear America apart.
We are the domestic threat to our republic right now. We have become our own worst enemy. Our elected officials, our representatives, who depending on your perspective have either kept their sworn oath or have abused their power for the political gain of attempting to remove a president. Somehow, I find it hard to believe that what has transpired over the past 12 weeks is what our nation’s founders had in mind with impeachment. Nonetheless, here we are with a Christmas impeachment. Merry Christmas, America.
Will we recover? Will justice come of this? Will the president be found guilty? Will members of Congress be held accountable? Will our country unite? Will the church speak with one voice? Will we keep our republic? The prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 9:1-7) said the “government will be upon his shoulders” and “will have no end,” referring to the coming Messiah.
That Messiah was born in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. This Christmas, today, we celebrated his birth, and those words echo in my mind as I watch the impeachment: “his government will have no end.” I find security in that. I also have some hope that any government who turns to Christ can be on his shoulders.
So there is still hope for America. One thing is sure: We are a divided people, not a united people right now. We are not one nation under God, and that may be our ultimate downfall.
I pray we can keep our republic. But if we don’t, my hope is found in the king that Isaiah wrote about, the king who was born in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, and the king we celebrate this Christmas.
That king is Jesus Christ. He is, as Isaiah foretold, our “wonderful counselor, almighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace.”
Chris McCombs, Lexington Park
The writer is the senior pastor of Lexington Park Baptist Church.