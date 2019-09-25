T.J. Foster of Lexington Park proposes making the study of art, music, and creative writing optional in grades K through 12 because “they aren’t needed to be an informed citizen” — “they aren’t used to perform most jobs, function in day-to-day life.” (Letters Sept. 13)
This perspective was captured some time ago in an interesting book titled “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess” by Leonard Shlain (Viking, 1998). Dr. Shlain is a vascular surgeon whose earlier works include “Art and Physics” (which argues that “art innovations prefigure major discoveries in physics”). In “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess,” he proposes that “alphabetic literacy — the process of reading itself — fundamentally rewired the human brain, with profound consequences for culture, history, and religion.” He traces the rise and fall of civilizations based on one or the other of these conflicting concepts: the arts versus science.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this approach is that it is creative writing and that his earlier work focuses on art being a precursor of developments in physics.
Pivotal insights into the way things work have been offered through Shakespeare’s plays (modern psychology), Machiavelli’s “The Prince” (a creative explanation of how to manipulate power), Sun-Tzu’s “The Art of War,” Da Vinci’s study of anatomy making his art the most graphically accurate ever, and, in our day, Kinkaid, whose studies in light added an entirely new perspective to the way we “see” our world. Literary fiction by Poe (“Father of the detective story”), Doyle (Sherlock Holmes), and Christie stimulate “our little grey cells” and cause us to think. And musical masterpieces like Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” and Mozart’s entire repertoire engage the creative side of the human mind to stir us into activity that leaves civilization the better for our having been a part of it. When you see how the “red-haired priest” Vivaldi transformed the lives of orphaned girls by creating masterpiece after masterpiece for them to play as an orchestra, the thought of making exposure to the arts optional and thus cheating our children out of the core of what makes a human being so special, shakes the soul.