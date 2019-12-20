After reading the recent letter to the editor by Richard Navickas in this paper, I was reminded of the old adage: “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.” Mr. Navickas apparently is aware that schools exist. He has little understanding of what occurs inside of them.
Our nation’s schools are currently experiencing a myriad of very significant challenges as they attempt to respond, as they always have, to societal issues not of their making. As a lifetime educator, 35 of them spent in Calvert County schools, I have seen these challenges “up close and personal.” These challenges are greater now than they were even 10 years ago, especially for those on the front lines, our classroom teachers.
Mr. Navickas’ comments show not only a complete ignorance of the laws regulating schools but an attempt to cheapen the commitment, courage and simple physical and emotional stamina required of those who chose teaching as their life’s work.
His attempt to tie politics into these issues is simply comical as he thinks the problems with student violence must obviously result from young children watching CNN. He wants schools to “reassert law and order,” have students fear their teachers, stating that’s “the American Way,” and then encourages “public spanking in the classroom.”
I was a school administrator in charge of discipline for 22 years of my career. Never once, even when it was legal and even when on several occasions I was asked to do so by the parent, ever considered beating a child. Contrary to Mr. Navickas’ assertion, corporal punishment does not work to improve behavior and has been outlawed in an overwhelming number of states, including Maryland.
We have a number of problems in today’s schools which historically mirror the same problems we have in our society.
With all my heart, I believe that education is the answer to those problems. I always have. And I have experienced firsthand wonderful examples of the type of spirit, will and courage exhibited by teachers and administrators to create sustained school improvement and increasing levels of student achievement, often against great odds, public opinion, poor compensation and sometimes less than helpful bureaucracies.
Irresponsible, uninformed and divisive commentary such as that offered by Richard Navikas only confirms the need to continue the fight for good schools that produce thoughtful, educated and responsible citizens.
Ted Haynie, Solomons