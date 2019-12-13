The majority of Southern Marylanders are people who respect our government. It’s laws, elected leaders and the Constitution. We expect that all Americans will be treated equally and fairly. At an Oct. 24 board of education meeting, attendees were shocked to hear from threatened teachers that violent students are now seriously endangering them, demanding special treatment. I say, “Why don’t administrators just tell students, ‘Sorry kid, even the idea of double standards is unfair.’” It’s like basing court decisions and presidential impeachment on “hearsay” accusations, and not facts. This doesn’t fit into America’s previously unmatched fairness standards based on common-sense systems of government.
Administrators should simply separate misguided violent students from public schools altogether. Certainly, violent and threatening students have likely been watching too much freedom-hating, outsider-funded “fake news” stations on TV, or paying too much attention to radical politicians involved with or bent on imitating radically unfair “impeachment games” playing out now on national TV. These are the same Democrat politicians now being voted out of office across the country while they’re still trying to remain relevant. It’s time for all administrators, board members and teachers to make our fairness standards clear to students and reaffirm support for America’s unique freedoms while reiterating to students exactly who is boss. It’s time to reinstitute discipline and rethink basic tenets governing how public schools in Southern Maryland are being administered. Baltimore schools, with very little fairness, discipline, and with horrible test scores, demonstrate what not to do. Schools are for education. Teachers are not meant to be dominated by violent, pampered and undisciplined kids, nor communist politicians.
Solving violence problems to protect teachers is absolutely necessary because the alternatives are teacher injuries, deaths and eventual school shutdowns. We need courageous administrators and board members now — anything to reverse the fear felt by teachers. Authorities should place that fear into the minds of unruly violent students instead. It’s now or never to reassert “law and order.” That’s the “American way.” If you’re in a political party where you notice they’re pushing for less discipline, less law and order, or taunting you to join them to get “free stuff,” or encouraging less respect for teachers or duly elected political leaders, then its high time to switch parties.
Some school districts in past generations handled this discipline problem in schools with “Swats,” better described as, “public spankings done in classrooms.” “No pain, no gain” was the old adage. It worked before and changed student behavior and prolonged the need and jobs for teachers and schools at a time when costs of education were skyrocketing.
Those former methods were simple, affordable and worked well. Hiring expensive school psychiatrists or so-called “counselors” has obviously not worked well here in Southern Maryland, or we wouldn’t be discussing threats of violence to teachers. Now, we’re told, instead of removing a disruptive student from the classroom, the newest thinking by administrators is to remove the rest of the class from the classroom so the disruptive student can be dealt with and supposedly be rehabilitated. Have administrators given any thought to educating the rest of the students in the classroom? That’s not logical and appears very wasteful. It’s high time to examine procedures by administrators and those who are coaching them. It disrupts classes and amounts to “coddling,” and giving unnecessary attention to undisciplined students who literally crave that attention. Coddling kids by their parents is likely what first generated the violent behavior they now pass off onto teachers, administrators or police.
Schools are for education. Schools are not a place to deal with tyrants and make them feel powerful.
Richard Navickas, Lusby