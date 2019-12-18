“The criminal is the product of spiritual starvation. Someone failed miserably to bring him to know God, love Him and serve Him.” – J. Edgar Hoover, FBI director 1924-1972.
“As for My people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O My people! Those who lead you cause you to err, And destroy the way of your paths.” – Isaiah 3:12 (NKJV)
Seconding Mr. Richard Navickas’ entire Dec. 13 letter, deserved parental fury versus the Board of Education and administrators’ culpable neglect Mr. Seth Heisserman accurately describes as “immoral, irresponsible and illegal,” all of what we’re seeing echoes many who require moral, responsible and legal school discipline, starting with the adults. They all need to change their own philosophies and self-disciplines, refusing the cowardly complacency and arrogant, criminal mediocrity defining today’s government school administrative and instructional status quo. Real pain beyond words must occur before discipline can recover.
Touching the four paragraphs Education Association of Charles County boss Linda McLaughlin stated about “self-management” failures in kindergarten, representing vexed teachers, why did she utterly fail to publicly recognize parents (for good or ill) as primarily responsible for their children’s discipline and preschool training? The EACC’s overtly Marxist parade of black-shirted child proxies as Lenin’s useful idiots May 1, 2018 — all demanding a tax increase before the commissioners’ taxation forum — indicates Ms. McLaughlin’s teachers guild ideologically subverts parental influence entirely, stealing the citizens’ children to falsely indoctrinate to EACC pleasure and raise everyone’s taxes more. I was there to see it; truth asserted silences it. This and the dismal Kirwan Commission school status report are both public record, citizens, costing half of our taxes. Teachers should be safe in school, not be the pigs on Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”
Parents: You are primarily accountable before a Holy God, obligated even in civil laws to wisely train and admonish your children into adulthood — including where and how your children are educated. Your failure to discipline your children by neglecting: Nurturing moral relationships, instruction unto true competency, demanding cognizant obedience (inflicting real pain when it’s delayed or rebelliously denied), tasking regular chores, making students do their homework, limiting media exposure, earning their own stuff, helping a friend, justly respecting authority, etc., proves no real love in mollycoddling moral ineptitude and gross incompetence. When over 17 years ago a day care manager thanked me for being the only dad to forcefully subdue his own toddler son’s willful rebellion — when all the dozens of mollycoddling mommies bowed to their child’s tantrums there — no question today’s juvenile criminals often trace to irresponsible parents and broken families. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
School disciplinary action secondary to parental, Mr. Navickas’ corporal punishment advocacy reflects the principal of my late 1970s Massachusetts elementary school: A leather strap visibly gracing his office wall, ready for summoned parental use. Such child psychology proves wisely therapeutic and most cost-effective.
But with female-dominated boards of education, likewise superintendents and most instructional positions (the Maryland Independent reported such seven years ago), schools willfully relive a chapter from ancient Israel’s history circa 740 B.C., when the Assyrian Empire militarily invaded: Fully digest Isaiah 3:1-4:1, and know the schools’ reproach roots in this county’s own arrogant will and myopic complacency at war with God.
How much more self-inflicted evil at school must ensue before parents, students, media, legislators and school bosses repent?
Deran S. Eaton, Waldorf