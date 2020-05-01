Town council should heed residents' wishes on annexations

Several times in the past (most recently November 2017), I introduced a procedure to our town to resolve major issues like large or contested annexations and amendments to those once ratified. This procedure would involve a formal survey similar to a vote of registered voters of the town after a public hearing and prior to a final non-binding vote by town council members. All costs would be paid by the petitioner requesting annexation and written into the agreement. The results of this survey would be published and everyone would know whether town council members truly represented our desires with their vote. Had this procedure been adopted prior to the Super Walmart Annexation, a referendum and expenses totaling more than $30,000 paid by residents could have been avoided.
At the November 2017 mayor and town council business meeting, there was a public hearing on the annexation request for Mallord’s Pond LLC. A roomful of citizens from the affected neighborhood all spoke again this request. During the December 2017 mayor and town council business meeting, chaired by council member Paddy Mudd in Mayor James’ absence, the town council voted 3-1 to accept this request even though no one spoke in favor of it at the public hearing the previous month. Voting for were Paddy Mudd, Matthew Simpson and Brent Finagin. Emily Mudd Hendricks voted against. She was the only council member who represented her constituents.
Why do council members oppose the procedure I recommended to resolve such major issues like large or contested annexations? It has to be that this procedure places the onus of accountability on the individual members. After publishing survey results prior to a non-binding vote, everyone would know the collective opinion of the residents. Council members would be hard pressed to not vote as their constituents felt. No longer could they ignore the wishes of their constituents behind some cloud of uncertainty; at least, no without consequences.
At the April 21, 2020, Charles County Board of Commissioners virtual meeting that was broadcast live appeared the La Plata town mayor and the attorney representing Mallord’s Pond LLC. The petitioner for this annexation was requesting a waiver of the five-year waiting period to begin construction and also a request to increase the density of the project. It is doubtful whether any residents in the surrounding affected neighborhood including Scroggins Street, Chesapeake Street, Lodge Street and others were ever made aware of this request. The only item of discussion among the petitioner, town mayor and county commissioners involved the possibility of school overcrowding, especially involving Milton Somers Middle School. Shamefully, there was no mention of the negative traffic problems to the neighborhood that would be exacerbated with increase density. Most likely, the county commissioners were not aware of this as they contemplate such a request. They are now.
Had my procedure for considering large or contested annexations been adopted and also applied to major amendments to ratified agreements, citizens could not be blindsided like this
Michael J. Runfola, La Plata