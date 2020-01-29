In response to “No miracle is required in transition to renewable energy,” Jan 24: The transition will be happening faster than imagined because there’s finally some good news about global warming.
We will soon see a major reshaping of our economy because of climate change and its solution, clean energy.
That’s because fossil fuel energy averages 12 cents/kWh, nuclear 15 cents/kWh. Due to the relentless efforts of scientists and engineers to combat climate change, solar and wind energy are now 2 to 4 cents/kWh, and their prices will keep going down as they scale up (scientificamerican.com). Solar/wind energy will be “essentially free by 2030 (UBS, Financial Times).
If you’re paying attention, you now constantly see headlines like CNBC Sept 2019: “Did we just witness the beginning of the end of Big Oil?” (cnbc.com). Oil and natural gas fracking in the Permian Basin and Marcellus shale is in serious financial trouble, barely able to make a profit in the past decade and now deeply in debt (fortune.com, forbes.com, wsj.com, Financial Times, morningstar.com, bloomberg.com).
Big investors are fleeing. Last year over $12 trillion was divested from fossil fuel, and $35 trillion more has been pledged to divestment (Climate 100+).
This January, BlackRock, the world’s biggest and most influential investment firm, with $7 trillion in assets, divested after losing over $90 billion in its consistently underperforming investments in Big Oil during the last decade’s raging bull market. This is not another of fossil fuel’s boom-and-bust cycles.
BlackRock’s founder and CEO said,“Sustainable investments that take into account climate change will deliver better returns. … In the near future — and sooner than most anticipate — there will be a significant reallocation of capital. … I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.” BlackRock’s public statements traditionally move markets.
Coal is already going under fast with 11 of its largest U.S. companies having declared bankruptcy. Morningstar says, “It is more advantageous for customers and utilities to invest in solar and wind versus natural gas. The big winners will be investing heavily in renewables now.”
The collapse of the fossil fuel industry is predicted to begin somewhere between 2023 and 2028 (“The Green New Deal” by Jeremy Rifkin).
A rapid global transition to clean energy will then take place no matter what anyone thinks about it.
Pete Kuntz, Lancaster, Pa.