Open letter to our governor: We have travel restrictions through China and other regions. If we adhere to the warnings, why aren't travel insurance companies covering our losses?
I scheduled a trip to Bali for Feb. 12-18. My flight was an Air China flight to Singapore with a stop in Beijing. Then I booked a connecting flight from Singapore to Bali on a small airline called Scoot. When the coronavirus started and airlines stopped flying through China (Beijing, Wuhan and Hong Kong) my flight out of Dulles on Air China with a stop in Beijing was cancelled. Air China gave us a full refund. I bought travel insurance on the Scoot flight because I was not familiar with it. I had to cancel this flight because the Air China flight was canceled.
The travel insurance I bought through Expedia from Travel Guard/AIG declined my claim for a refund when I filed it. They said that the threat of the coronavirus and government advisories are not reasons listed in their insurance policy, so they will not pay. Can someone help me get reimbursed for my trip?
I did exactly as the federal and state governments have asked. I did not travel due to heightened warnings for travel in affected areas. This company also declined to give me my money back for the purchase of their bogus policy. I believe government agencies should be made aware of what consumers are facing due to the travel bans.
Dorothy Brawner, Waldorf