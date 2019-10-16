I just finished reading Mr. Fred Lothrop’s letter in the Oct. 2 Maryland Independent, “Heed the wisdom of letter writer,” referring to one of my previous letters to the editor about incompetent politicians being voted to higher elected office after their failures have been exposed.
Mr. Lothrop continues with his diatribe of how President Trump has lied to the American people 10,000 times since January 2017 and should be voted out of office. I would be willing to bet he heard this talking point from one of his liberal news outlets.
It’s obvious Mr. Lothrop did not heed one of the most important points I also made in previous letters, “Watch a little Fox News, listen to a little conservative talk radio,” and you might hear a little of what you need to hear and not what you want to hear.
Only then will he learn the truth about President Trump and all his accomplishments for the American citizens.
All these anti-Trump letter writers want to keep drinking the liberal Kool-Aid and read The Washington Post, New York Times, watch CNN, MSNBC and the many more liberal news outlets. I’ve written before that the liberal news media are all anti-Trump.
You can compare all their news coverage on any given day and they are all saying the exact same anti-Trump message, using the exact same wording.
Do any of these anti-Trump haters realize the liberal media are continuing to try to blow smoke in that dark, remote part of their anatomy? Then they want to talk about or write about the fake news they heard, read or saw on TV.
Mr. Lothrop wants to talk about lies to the American citizens; let’s take a trip down memory lane with President Trump’s predecessor, President Obama. A few lies readily come to mind: weaponized the IRS against conservative groups and lie about it; weaponized the FBI, CIA, NSA and FISA Court against an opposition political opponent (Trump campaign) and lied about it. Those fools Comey, Brennan and Clapper are still trying to cover that one up. He told everyone that if you liked your doctor and health care you could keep them and the cost would go down $2,500. How was all these lies worked out Mr. Lothrop? Does any of this jar your memory? Maybe you’re not aware of all these lies by the Obama Administration, but I sure am along with many more President Trump supporters.
I would equate the liberal media’s coverage of President Trump since his election as a continuing colonoscopy when they wouldn’t even take President Obama’s temperature or check his pulse for eight years. This is so obvious; open your eyes, ears and use your brain. These people hate President Trump so much they have lost all their common sense and can’t deal with reality.
Now we have Democrats the likes of Adam Schiff from California and Jarrell Nadler from New York running up to every liberal news outlet’s microphones lying again about the next new bombshell involving President Trump. All the previous bombshells have fallen flat.
When you get outside the political bubble of Washington, D.C., the liberal East Coast (Maryland included), Illinois and the liberal West Coast, the American citizens know who has been and are lying to them. That’s the reason President Trump got elected in 2016 and is likely to be re-elected again in 2020.
I can read these President Trump hater’s letters and tell what newspapers they read, news channels they watch, who they voted for, whether they own guns, what kind of car they want everyone to drive and what they want everyone to eat.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains