Governor Hogan won in 2014 and 2018. Thirty-three percent of Maryland is solid Republican. Eighteen percent of the remaining 67% will vote for President Trump because they support the numerous successes and are disenchanted with the Democrat ideologies of open borders, socialism and free health care to illegal immigrants, free eduction to illegal immigrants, free food stamps to illegal immigrants and free subsidies for housing for illegal immigrants and sanctuary and red-flag states.
Marylanders believe in America and Maryland first.
They are pleased with the increase in their paychecks and pension checks because of our president’s tax cut. Their 401K and TSP has increased at least 40% because of the 8,000 point increase in the stock market since Nov. 8, 2016, when our president was elected.
Our military has received their largest pay increase in 10 years because of President Trump. Every government employee and governmental pensioner has received a cost of living pay increase because of President Trump, unlike the three years of no pay increase for government employees and two years of no pay increase for pensioners under President Obama.
Gas prices are low for regular gas. President Obama had high test gas at almost $5 per gallon. President Trump has had oil at $55 per barrel. President Obama had it as high as $140 per barrel. President Trump knows what is needed for you.
All people realize that President Trump loves every American and is concerned about their safety and prosperity. The Democrat choice will be a person who is a socialist more concerned about illegal immigrants than American citizens.
The unemployment rate for minorities (black people, women, Asians) is the lowest in the history of America since President Trump is in office. He is the first president to ensure that the First and Second Amendment will be adhered to.
Therefore, President Trump will win the 10 electoral votes of Maryland. Finally, everyone feels physically and mentally excellent because President Trump won and Mrs. Clinton lost.
Jerry Feith, White Plains