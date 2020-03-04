Trump likes Communists. Trump has gone to North Korea and met privately with Kim Jung Un, twice. He cancelled joint military operations between us and South Korea because Kim asked him to do so. North Korea continues to test their rockets, with the latest tests showing rockets that could bring one of their hydrogen bombs to the west coast if not further of the United States. Trump has called him a very strong, good leader.
Trump has met with Vladimir Putin for years for business purposes, and multiple meetings have occurred since he was elected that were not attended by any other Americans. Notable, there was a meeting in the Oval Office with two representatives of the Russian government that were also for extended periods not in the presence of any other Americans. Putin told Trump that Russians didn’t interfere in our elections and Trump announced that as true, even when the National Security Agency issued multiple determinations that employees of the Russian government, at the direction of highly placed members of that government, directed and implemented interference in our national elections. Those determinations were made with “high confidence.” That term is used to indicate almost absolute certainty, and nothing is absolutely certain in intelligence until there is a confession, and maybe not even then. Anyway, nothing is more certain to American intelligence than that the Russian government interfered in our elections. However, Trump said he believes Putin.
Putin invades eastern Ukraine and won’t stop. He invaded Crimea when Obama was president, and Trump said he wouldn’t have let that happen. Now, Trump does nothing about Russian imperialism.
Trump loves and admires Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China. Trump started a trade war that was to be an “easy to win.” Xi asked that Trump not raise tariffs as much as proposed, so tariffs were kept at a lower level. And, now, we have ended the trade war. The result is a return to the original level of tariffs with no corresponding concessions from Xi. China has not agreed to stop stealing our technology or to allow sale of many American products (China makes us sell them the rights and teach them how to build factories, and then China won’t buy our stuff).
I was wrong. Trump doesn’t like Communists. He loves them.
Bill Wetmore, Waldorf