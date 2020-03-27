VA management is rooting out unions at its hospitals

Probably no one is surprised that I am a union member. I am now a retired employee. I worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs (Veterans Administration until it become a cabinet level agency in 1990) for over 40 years. There are no more deserving citizens in this country.
As a union officer I served those who served veterans. I am proud to know that our members scored about as high as any agency in the federal government in supporting the mission of serving veterans, their surviving spouses and dependent children.
Not only granting compensation but education benefits, housing loans and medical care that exceeds 95% of private hospitals.
VA has taken its lumps in the public eye in recent years. Many of those came because union members spoke out and told the public what was happening that was wrong. About a third of our membership are veterans, so the honor we feel to serve veterans is often personal.
VA management has since February taken action to eliminate unions across the hospitals, regional offices and cemeteries.
VA has kicked us out of our offices, so we don’t have a presence and a place where employees can go to voice their complaints. VA has taken away the time to do union work, making it punishable if we communicate with employees on VA equipment. Employees who may want to report VA for violating laws, rules or regulations adversely affecting veterans, as we have historically done, are harassed and intimidated.
Historically, since I started doing union representational activity, both management and labor understood that each had a role to play, notably in safety issues affecting employees and veterans and their families.
We have had our issues. Management is not usually happy about being told that they have violated the law. We almost always worked it out though. In the 11 times we couldn’t, I won 10 of those cases.
That’s a lot of successful struggles to reach a resolution that made labor and management satisfied. So, it is clear that labor has an significant role to play in making working conditions better and thus making things better for veterans. There is a direct relationship between good labor management relations and treatment that veterans grade as 95% satisfactory.
Those days are in the rear view mirror. I just wanted to put people in touch with what is going on very recently.
William Wetmore, Waldorf