With the current news cycles raging over the coronavirus, it is time to give it some perspective.
In 2009 the world was confronted with the swine flu, which began in Veracruz, Mexico. It was known as H1N1. It infected anywhere from 700 million to 1.4 billion people worldwide. There were 150,000 to 555,000 deaths worldwide. Sixty million Americans contracted the disease. A total of 300,000 Americans were hospitalized with 17,000 deaths, 1,800 of whom were children. (Source: Wikipedia)
As of this writing there are 116,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide. There have been 4,000 deaths, mostly among people with other health issues. In the United States, as of March 12, there are 1,215 people reported to have coronavirus with 36 deaths. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Can anyone remember as much hand wringing in 2009? Does anyone remember entire sporting leagues suspending games? Does anyone remember any panic? No one knows the future of this current proclaimed pandemic, but one thing is for sure: It has most certainly been promoted by the media to near panic with not nearly the reported cases and death toll of the swine flu.
What is different about the coronavirus virus and the swine flu virus? There is a different political party in power in the most powerful nation in the world, coupled with a useless national media with a political agenda that was not at all interested in harming the occupant of the White House in 2009.
Ask yourself a question. Which political party has more to gain by causing a panic in our economy? You know the answer, so I have some advice for my fellow skeptical friends. Let’s grow our retirement funds by investing in the market while our Kool Aid- drinking counterparts are fleeing. When they wake up and realize they have been duped again, it will be to our advantage.
Bobby Wallace, White Plains