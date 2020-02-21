Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses. Do you as a Charles County citizen believe that we are not as sophisticated or evolved as other over-developed counties?
County Commissioners’ President Reuben Collins recently shared a letter to the editor in support of growing government and seeking police powers in a county executive and council under a charter form of government. Let’s have a civics lesson of why a charter is not in the public’s interest — especially economically.
If you want higher taxes and a more burdensome bureaucracy, then support the move to charter. If you want your elected sheriff relegated to simple court duties so the executive and council could appoint a county police chief and have a county police department established, then support charter. If you want your volunteer fire departments shut down for paid EMTs and firefighters that you will pay for, then support charter form. The power of your elected sheriff is the most awesome responsibility and has powers of the sheriff: he or she can override a federal agency and is the last line of defense for your freedoms — that is elected for a reason. Once you lose your elected sheriff powers, you are at the mercy of appointed bureaucrats.
State code requires that the electorate petition to explore charter form — there has been no such effort, and something that was overlooked the last time charter form got on the ballot. More deficiencies: The county attorney made mistake after mistake and yet, it still got on the ballot.
If anything, the commissioners might explore a form of government board — to explore charter form and more.
The last charter board worked diligently and citizens should appreciate the time and effort they put into attempting charter form.
The voters made it very clear that growing government was not in the public interest.
If you want to review the last process and attempt, including videos of all the board meetings, visit nochartercharles.com.
Ken Kraushaar, Nanjemoy