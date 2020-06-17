Wake up America, we don't want anarchy and lawlessness

Wake up, America. We are being led down a path by these liberal Democratic politicians where I don’t think we want to go. Do you really want to go down a path of lawlessness and anarchy they are letting this country become?
You have to be aware of what’s happening in most of the major U.S. cities with all these crazies. They think they have the right to destroy private property, burn businesses, steal private property, and killing, injuring and running over with vehicles our police officers. The police work for all citizens and are paid by our tax dollars to maintain some form of civility in society.
New York City has over 35,000 police officers paid for by the citizens with extremely high taxes. The Mayor Bill de Blasio will not let them do their job and stop the burning and looting of businesses while at the same time being injured by these lawless fools.
This same scenario is playing out all across the United States in Democratic-controlled cities.
Liberal prosecutors won’t even prosecute this bunch of lawless anarchists. In fact, they let them out so they can join back in with the lawless crowd.
One of the first agendas all Democratic politicians wants is strict gun control of all law-abiding citizens (no assault weapons, limit magazine capacity, etc.). In short, they want to handicap your ability to protect yourself and property. Now just look at what’s happening. The citizens of New York City have had very strict gun control for years. As a result, what do they have to protect themselves and their property with? They paid all those high taxes to fund the large police department they have. Now the police are not allowed to protect the city of New York by an idiot Democratic mayor.
On June 2, a 67-year-old owner of a gun store in Philadelphia was staying in his store, armed with a Bushmaster M4 .223 assault rifle because the previous night’s attempted break-in. (One of those bad, ugly, black guns according to liberal Democrats.) As four lowlifes broke in and confronted the owner inside his store, it did not end well for the one with a handgun. A second one was hit and later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot to his shoulder. The sad part of all this is the other two escaped unharmed. If these four knuckleheads had been successful and stole several guns that would have ended up on the streets of Philadelphia, how many lives would have been lost as a result?
No normal person condones what happened in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Nor would any normal person condone the violence, burning, looting of private property and assaulting and killing of our police officers and private citizens. We have laws to address what happened in Minneapolis and everyone should know the laws are working as they should.
This bunch of liberal Democrats want to restrict your right to protect yourself and property while at the same time talking about defunding the police. Are they crazier than one can even imagine? They are letting parts of this country become sabotaged by a bunch of anarchist and lawless idiots. They don’t want to offend them in any way because this is their base and Democratic voters.
May 2020, the FBI background checks say a 750,000 increase over May 2019. The one thing the liberal Democrats are extremely good at — gun and ammunition sales.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains