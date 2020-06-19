We are not fatherless but many have abandoned our Father

Father’s Day was established in 1972, 62 years after it was proposed by Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd, daughter of William Jackson Smart who sacrificed his life raising his six children after his wife died. It was President Nixon who permanently established Father’s Day in America. There was only one precedent for this observance: The ancient Romans honored their deceased fathers every February (“Extraordinary Origins of Every Day Things,” pages 60-61). In a certain sense, this was a fatherless Father’s Day.
The absence of a father or the presence of an abusive father can cause psychological and moral imbalance upon children. Eighty-five percent of children with behavior disorders and 90% of all homeless and runaway children were abandoned by their fathers. Youth suicides, 63% of them, are from fatherless homes, as are 80% of rapists, 71% of high school dropouts, and 75% of adolescent patients in chemical abuse centers (“The Fatherless Generation,” Word Press.com/statistics). Couple this with the fact that there are “laws” which teach that millions of lives do not matter (abortion and euthanasia), is it any wonder that we live in a culture of violence, death, lawlessness, and corruption?
The tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis lit a hidden fuse of anger hidden in the hearts of many. Violence, destruction, and murder exploded after the police officer responsible for the crime was arrested. Planned rioting took place and someone paid to have hundreds of bricks distributed to ensure that blood would flow. Signs everywhere declared that “Black Lives Matter” but it appears that those who scream this the loudest, do not really believe so. Reverend Al Sharpton preached at Mr. Floyd’s funeral, but he has never preached about the 900 black babies that are aborted every day. On Mother’s Day he praised pro-abortion women and their allegiance to abortion without limits as being morally superior to pro-life women (MRC News Busters). Many who hold high government positions and chant “Black Lives Matter” happily and willingly fund Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion programs that help abort millions of unborn black and white babies. These black lives do not seem to matter even to a former black president. Planned Parenthood will spend $45 million on the 2020 elections to make sure that pro-abortion Democrats are elected (CBS) and pro-life Republicans are not. Does your vote matter?
We are not fatherless, but many of us have abandoned our Father. We have taken our inheritance, our gifts, our talents, and given ourselves up to self-righteousness, and the pursuit of pleasure, wealth, power, and attempted to establish heaven on earth while living riotously. Yet, we are not satisfied; we are gnawing on the husks that are thrown to us by those who have determined what is right or wrong for society according to their own lifestyles. Someone is missing — the Father we have rejected. He waits for our return.
Many wish to defund the legal system, but no one dares to defund the abortion industry and those who teach that unborn lives do not matter. Do black lives really matter? Does the life of a murdered black police officer matter? Does the life of an unborn baby matter? Does your life matter? Does America matter? The truth is that if we do not have a Father — our Father — then nothing matters.
We will continue eating the husks that are thrown to us by those who consider themselves our masters, and the freedom that we think we have will become our prison. Right is not what the majority wills, and the voice of the people is not the voice of God.
Our Father waits, and our lives do matter for all of eternity.
Anthony Barrasso, Newburg