I don’t believe the government can create new jobs like politicians talk about, but I do believe that the government can mismanage projects. President Obama suggested a stimulus with “shovel ready work”; what happened?
These jobs have always existed.
Politicians mismanage cities and make some into near bankrupt wastelands, inviting disease, and they’re not even fit for the increasing homeless population.
We have politicians inviting immigrants with open borders but won’t clean up immigration laws.
I used to believe in writing to my representatives but find it a wasted effort; they aren’t interested unless it supports their political agenda.
We do need new “legal” immigrants with improved rights to citizenship. Many are looking for a better life and have a willingness to do jobs others don’t want to do.
I would like to suggest that “legal” immigrants who participate in federal approved work for four years for their adopted country be offered citizenship for them and a spouse and minor children. A placement program is needed for these families similar to Vietnamese refugees.
Here are some examples for rules and job ideas:
• If qualified, military service honorably completed.
• Fighting forest fires (over one million a year).
• New shovel and broom work cleaning alleys, streets, empty lots, abandoned properties in “failing” cities. Cities and property owners could be billed.
• Cleaning parks and public land.
• Cleaning rivers and estuaries.
Jim Hill, Welcome