One small bit of news I saw recently said the Federal Communications Commission is approving corporations like Elon Musk and others, allowing them to put thousands of satellites into the sky for something having to do with internet access. Astronomers are already having difficulties from some that were sent up recently, and they are very concerned that the sky will be changed in irrevocable ways because of pollution by a bunch of idiotic and dangerous rich people.
The night sky will look significantly different to future generations than it has for millennia. And for what?
Because of the pace of technological change, those satellites will be obsolete in a very short time and the wealth gained will be wasted on a few yachts and plantations. Signed Disgusted.
Katherine Griffin, Accokeek